Wedbush sets Apple price target to $150 after 4-for-1 split

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives has adjusted his Apple price target to $150, following Apple’s 4-for-1 stock split. Apple announced its stock split during its July 30 earnings call in a move intended to “make the stock more accessible to a broader base of investors.”
Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:
The analyst added that the split on Monday “speaks to Cook & Co. in a major position of strength with clear tailwinds” heading into the company’s 2020 iPhone season.
Ives expects the “iPhone 12” lineup to spark a super cycle when it debuts in early October, citing the fact that 350 million of 950 million iPhones are in an upgrade opportunity window. Ives calls that a “once in a decade” opportunity for Apple, and adds that the company is Wedbush’s favorite 5G play.
The new $150 price target is based on a sum-of-the-parts valuation on Wedbush’s 2021 Apple estimates. It includes a 15x multiple on Services at $900 billion and a 7.3x multiple on Apple’s hardware ecosystem at $1.7 trillion.
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, Apple’s 5G iPhone will mark the beginning of a multi-year super cycle.
Just as iPhone this year is all about the camera, next year will be all about 5G. Get ready for the Mother of All iPhone Super Cycles! — MacDailyNews, December 23, 2019
5 Comments
Daniel Ives is the new Gene Munster
and don’t forget Brian White and Cody Willard. Gene was a little more measured.
Look, why do a buy back if you are going to do a split down the road.
It makes more sense to just increase the dividend. Actually, what would work best would be to establish a percentage of profit to be paid per share. Like 60%, so no matter what Apple will never have to say, it is stopping dividend pay outs or lowing them. As long as they make money shareholders make money. The more profit they make the more desirable the stock, so share price goes up. WIN, WIN, WIN!
The buyback and split thing seems to wishy washy and only rewards shareholders once. Let’s say you are Warren, you have so many shares, the up and down selling of shares to make money is no big deal.
In the days of little growth, buy-backs do wonders to stilt up share price. It’s a good Wall St move.
Fine, let AAPL climb to $150 so I can sell off at the peak then buy back a quarter more shares at the nadir.