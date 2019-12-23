Apple iPhone demand will soar in 2020 with launch of 5G – analyst

Before 2020 is even here, have you already begun to get excited for Apple’s “iPhone 5G?” If so you’re not alone.

Tonya Garcia for MarketWatch:

Demand for the Apple Inc. iPhone is poised to skyrocket thanks to new 5G devices, according to Wedbush analysts, who raised their price target to $350 from $325 and maintained their outperform stock rating in a Monday note.

We believe iPhone 11 is just the front end of this current ‘supercycle’ for Cupertino with a slate of 5G smartphones set to be unveiled in September that will open up the floodgates on iPhone upgrades across the board that the Street continues to underestimate. — Wedbush analysts

Analysts say five versions of the iPhone will launch in 2020 and “supplier checks indicate a double digit increase for expectations for overall units (10%+ year-over-year).” Wedbush thinks 200 million units will be the “starting point” with 350 million iPhones within range for an upgrade.