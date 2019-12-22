Apple. Gucci, Burberry, and Nike among counterfeit goods seized before Christmas

Fake Gucci scarves, knock off Nike shoes, North Face jackets, and fake Apple products were among millions of pounds of fake goods seized in the run-up to Christmas.

Sky News:

Thousands of imitation products originating from China were seized by Border Force officials in recent weeks from ports, airports and mail hubs across the country. Security minister Brandon Lewis said: “People who deliberately purchase counterfeit goods are funding and supporting serious and organised criminals and their illegal activity.”

MacDailyNews Take: Wow, they seized every Windows PC, Android phon and tablet they found? Hopefully they plan on recycling them!