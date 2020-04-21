Ming-Chi Kuo: iPhone 12 delayed by a month, iPhone SE Plus slips

TF International Securities’ uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared a new investor note today detailing the ongoing development of Apple’s 2020 iPhone 12 models and the fate of the still-mythical “iPhone SE Plus.”

iPhone 12 design
Apple’s rumored iPhone 12 design

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Kuo explains that Apple started the online qualification process for this year’s iPhone 12 models remotely and has delegated more tasks “to local employees.” These changes have led to a one-month delay in engineering verification testing for the new models.

The iPhone 12 lineup is expected to include four new models, and Kuo is predicting a staggered schedule for mass production this fall… The iPhone 12 models are all expected to support 5G connectivity, supporting both mmWave and sub-6GHz bands.

Finally, Kuo says a larger-screened [5.5-inch] version of the iPhone SE, which we discovered evidence of in iOS 14 code, has likely been delayed until the second half of 2021.

MacDailyNews Take: COVID-19. The gift that keeps on giving. That said, it’s certainly within the realm of possibility that Apple could have a staggered iPhone launch this year, à la 2017 when iPhone 8 and 8 Plus launched on September 22, 2017 followed weeks later by the iPhone X on November 3, 2017.

