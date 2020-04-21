Apple begins selling certified refurbished Apple Watch Series 5

Apple today began selling certified refurbished Apple Watch Series 5 models for the first time in the United States with a discount of around 15% compared to new models.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

A wide selection of GPS and GPS + Cellular models are available in aluminum or stainless steel, with various bands to choose from. A refurbished 44mm Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS + Cellular and a Stainless Steel Case with White Sport Band is available for $639, for example, a savings of $110 compared to Apple’s regular price of $749. Any refurbished Apple Watch comes with Apple’s standard one-year warranty effective on the date the device is delivered. The warranty can be extended to up to two years from the original purchase date with AppleCare+ for Apple Watch.

MacDailyNews Take: What goes into a refurbished Apple Watch? All refurbished Apple Watch models are backed by a one-year warranty, free delivery and returns, and also include:

• Full functional testing and a thorough cleaning

• The original Operating System or a more recent version

• All refurbished devices are repackaged in a brand new box with all accessories and cables

