Apple iPad builds on dominate tablet revenue share

Strategy Analytics reports that Apple’s iPad, followed distantly by Qualcomm, Intel, MediaTek, and Samsung LSI held the top-five revenue share spots in the global tablet Applications Processor (AP) market in 2019.

The global tablet AP market grew 2 percent year-over-year to reach $1.9 billion, according to Strategy Analytics Handset Component Technologies service report, “Tablet Apps Processor Market Share Tracker Q4 2019: Apple Leads with 47 percent Revenue Share.”

Apple gained market share and extended its tablet AP market share dominance with 44 percent revenue share in 2019 followed by Qualcomm and Intel, each with 16 percent revenue share.

Sravan Kundojjala, Associate Director, said in a statement, “The tablet shipment decline trend continues to be a challenge to tablet AP vendors even as average selling prices (ASPs) show strength. Strategy Analytics estimates that x86-based tablet APs accounted for 11 percent of total tablet APs shipped in 2019. Intel accounted for the majority of Windows tablet AP shipments in 2019. Qualcomm, however, is trying to expand into the Windows ecosystem with its cellular Snapdragon Compute platforms 8cx, 8c and 7c.”

Stuart Robinson, Executive Director of the Strategy Analytics Handset Component Technologies service, added, “HiSilicon and Samsung LSI grew their tablet AP shipments year-over-year in 2019. Both companies continue to leverage their in-house customer relationship and cellular integration capabilities to gain share in the tablet AP market.”

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.

MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, Apple is doing a wonderful job with iPad, proving once again that the innovator gets the spoils while the knockoff peddlers fight amongst themselves for the scraps.

