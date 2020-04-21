Why Apple has stopped making itsy-bitsy iPhones

With the release of iPhone SE (2020) featuring a 4.7-inch display and iPhone 8-exact physical dimensions, Apple has ceased making itsy-bitsy iPhones like the original SE, which sported a tiny 4-inch display or the original iPhone’s 3.5-inch microscopic screen (also found in the iPhone 3G and 3GS).
Consumers who were hoping for the return of the 4-inch display, or maybe even a slightly larger display but in the same grip size as the original SE, were likely disappointed by this week’s announcement.
Investor pressure mounted on Apple in recent years to make up for the slowing growth of smartphone sales, and a more expensive phone hasn’t been the company’s only apparent strategy. Another has been to pivot to sell additional products and services to existing customers, ranging from AirPods to the Apple Watch to subscription services like Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple Music.
Generally, that strategy requires smartphones to be treated as primary media consumption devices—not just for short TikTok videos, but for long binge sessions of Arcade games or TV+ shows… I’ve written before about how aging lithium-ion battery technology is a burden to the modern smartphone. That’s still true now. A significant percentage of the bulk in modern smartphones is dedicated to batteries. The bigger the phone, the bigger the battery, and bigger batteries mean more battery life. This scale still tells the same story even if you account for the added battery drain of larger screens.
Why Apple should keep making small phones anyway: Failure to offer options to address the entire available market has been one of the key factors preventing Apple from achieving majority market share in some of its product categories. Bringing back the original size of the iPhone SE would be one of many ways the company could remedy that.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple doesn’t make products for market share. Apple makes premium products for premium customers at premium prices. When the company follows Steve Jobs way of thinking (which is generally an insanely great way to do things), they are making products to delight customers. There will always be some who clamor for itsy-bitsy iPhones, but if there are not enough customers who’ll be delighted by a product, Apple won’t make it. And that’s why there’s no 4-inch iPhone today.
6 Comments
I saw a correlation one time showing phones getting smaller and smaller every year until you could stream porn and then….
Yeah I’m disappointed I was hoping for an iPhone SE not something thats called an iPhone SE I will stick to the one I have till it gives up, I would have thought in the current situation that if it’s possible to make something that would sell then why not
I already have that phone, you can replace the battery every year no problem.
“Investor pressure mounted on Apple”
If Steve jobs were still around, this would be meaningless. He did not run Apple to please investors.
“Apple makes premium products for premium customers at premium prices.”
Well, no. Apple makes some great products that are expensive. But many of their customers are just your everyday consumer or small business who understand ROI, and the value of not having to spend their life trying to maneuver the Windows or other hardware manufacturer’s environment.
And as far as products go, I’d say that many of Apple’s services are competing in the same cesspool of mediocre products as all the rest. And they are not that successful.
“the original iPhone’s 3.5-inch microscopic screen”
The original iPhone was huge for its time. It arrived when cell phones were shrinking (Motorola StarTAC, anyone?)
Also, the writer mustn’t have heard of the rumored 5.4″ iPhone 12.
“Apple has ceased making itsy-bitsy iPhones like the original SE, which sported a tiny 4-inch display or the original iPhone’s 3.5-inch microscopic screen (also found in the iPhone 3G and 3GS).”
Reminder: In 2007 Steve famously said 3.5 inch was the “perfect size” for the original iPhone and I agree to this day. Half inch larger the NEWER perfect size was the 2016 SE developed after his passing. Both were the most powerful small form factor phones in the universe to this day.
The only “itsy-bitsy” part of this equation CONTINUES to be the small mindedness and condescension from those who prefer larger phones, directed toward those that do not.
The new SE is in no way the ”perfect size” — too big with an ugly camera bump. Apple made it the same size as a previous iPhone 8, was it? Tooling and supply chain already in place to save money and maximize profits, classic beancounter Cook move.
Totally ignoring the legacy customers clamoring for smaller phones that easily fit in everyone’s hand from children to women to men. Shame on tone deaf Apple and MDN, sorry…