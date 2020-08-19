Apple to donate to California wildfire relief efforts

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday declared a statewide emergency to help ensure the availability of vital resources to combat a slew of wildfires burning across the state, which have been exacerbated by the effects of the historic West Coast heat wave and sustained high winds.

“We are deploying every resource available to keep communities safe as California battles fires across the state during these extreme conditions,” said Newsom in a statement. “California and its federal and local partners are working in lockstep to meet the challenge and remain vigilant in the face of continued dangerous weather conditions.”

Newsom earlier this week secured Fire Management Assistance Grants (FMAGs) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to bolster the state’s response to fires burning in Napa, Nevada and Monterey counties and signed an emergency proclamation and executive order to address impacts of the ongoing heat wave.

According to a tweet from Apple CEO Tim Cook, the company will be donating to California wildfire relief efforts:

To our employees, friends and neighbors affected by the heatwave and expanding fires across CA, please stay safe and listen to local evacuation orders. Apple will be donating to local wildfire relief efforts. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 19, 2020

MacDailyNews Note: According to a report today by The San Francisco Chronicle, atmospheric testing has revealed Northern California’s air quality is currently the worst in the world.