Apple releases macOS 11 Big Sur beta 5 to developers

Apple today seeded macOS 11 Big Sur beta 5 to developers for testing purposes, two weeks after releasing the fourth beta and over a month after the new update was unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference.

macOS 11 Big Sur is Apple’s latest version of the world’s most advanced desktop operating system. macOS Big Sur introduces a beautiful redesign that is entirely new yet instantly familiar. Safari is packed with new features, including a customizable start page, elegantly designed and more powerful tabs, quick and easy translation, and a new Privacy Report. The updated Messages app lets Mac users send and receive more personal and expressive messages, and easily keep track of and interact within group messages. Maps also offers an all-new experience with immersive features for exploring and navigating the world.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

The macOS Big Sur beta can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center and once the appropriate profile is installed, subsequent betas will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences. According to Apple’s release notes for the fifth beta, it is not supported on the new 2020 27-inch iMac. Those who attempt to install and run into an error will need to reinstall macOS Catalina.

MacDailyNews Take: Have at it, devs!