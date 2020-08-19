Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $0.58, or 0.13%, to $462.83, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $468.65.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $201.00.
Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 35,551,336 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 36,546,117 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 35.10.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.979 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable U.S. company. Earlier today, Apple eclipsed the $2 trillion market value milestone.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.979T
2. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.633T
3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.5879T
4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.052T
5. Facebook (FB) – $748.072B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $511.599B
• Walmart (WMT) – $374.837B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $350.087B
• Disney (DIS) – $230.870B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $221.610B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $213.685B
• Intel (INTC) – $205.547B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $176.788B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $112.633B
• IBM (IBM) – $110.289B
• Sony (SNE) – $98.740B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $95.205B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $49.045B
• Dell (DELL) – $44.397B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $30.752B
• Nokia (NOK) – $28.029B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $25.939B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.651B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.724B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.579B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $49.368M
MacDailyNews Take: Fun fact: The height of a theoretical stack of 2,000,000,000,000 (two trillion) U.S. dollar bills would measure 135,732 miles. This would reach more than halfway from the earth to the moon.
Today’s new all-time closing high, the 31st in 2020, completes a full calendar month of all-time closing highs this year.
The weight of $2T was too much to hold up. Maybe another day.