Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $0.58, or 0.13%, to $462.83, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $468.65.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $201.00.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 35,551,336 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 36,546,117 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 35.10.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.979 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable U.S. company. Earlier today, Apple eclipsed the $2 trillion market value milestone.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.979T

2. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.633T

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.5879T

4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.052T

5. Facebook (FB) – $748.072B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $511.599B

• Walmart (WMT) – $374.837B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $350.087B

• Disney (DIS) – $230.870B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $221.610B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $213.685B

• Intel (INTC) – $205.547B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $176.788B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $112.633B

• IBM (IBM) – $110.289B

• Sony (SNE) – $98.740B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $95.205B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $49.045B

• Dell (DELL) – $44.397B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $30.752B

• Nokia (NOK) – $28.029B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $25.939B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.651B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.724B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.579B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $49.368M

MacDailyNews Take: Fun fact: The height of a theoretical stack of 2,000,000,000,000 (two trillion) U.S. dollar bills would measure 135,732 miles. This would reach more than halfway from the earth to the moon.