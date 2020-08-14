Review: Jason Sudeikis is frequently laugh-out-loud funny in ‘Ted Lasso’ on Apple TV+

2 Comments

In the exclusive Apple TV+ upcoming comedy series, Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis plays title character, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. Watch Ted Lasso starting August 14th on Apple TV+.

Ted Lasso, “the new Apple TV+ comedy starring Jason Sudeikis as an American hired to coach a UK soccer team is frequently laugh-out-loud funny,” Kristen Baldwin writes for Entertainment Weekly.

Jason Sudeikis in “Ted Lasso,” premiering August 14 on Apple TV+.
Jason Sudeikis in “Ted Lasso,” premieres August 14 on Apple TV+.

Kristen Baldwin for Entertainment Weekly:

Ted Lasso has no right to be this funny. It’s got a one-joke premise, built around a character created for NBC Sports back in 2013. But the new Apple TV+ comedy — starring Jason Sudeikis as a soccer neophyte hired to coach a football club in the U.K. — is a wonderfully amusing, surprisingly thoughtful sports sitcom that is, of course, not really about sports at all.

Once a gum-snapping buffoon hyping NBC Sports’ coverage of the Premier League, today’s Ted Lasso — co-created by Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence (Scrubs) — is a warm-hearted optimist whose sunny demeanor masks a shrewd understanding of human nature. The first episode ends on an emotional note: Ted calls his family back in the States, and we’re given a wealth of backstory — a man desperate to save his marriage, a wife who needs space — through one side of a quietly tense conversation.

There’s nothing groundbreaking about the way Ted Lasso’s story beats play out, but the show — a mix of workplace antics, sentimental sports inspo, and soapy romance — is undeniably winning… Grade: A–

MacDailyNews Take: Sounds like another winner for Apple TV+! We’ll check out Ted Lasso on Apple TV+ ASAP (likely tonight).

2 Comments

  1. Overall this show has received meh reviews, saying the plot is thin, a single issue, and the laughs are far between. This review seems to be an outlier.

    Apple does have a lot of good to great shows and movies, but this is not one of them.

    Reply

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , , , ,