With Apple’s 4-for-1 split, what happens to the quarterly dividend?

Apple’s Board of Directors has approved a 4-for-1 stock split to make the stock more accessible to a broader base of investors. Each Apple shareholder of record at the close of business on August 24, 2020 will receive three additional shares for every share held on the record date, and trading will begin on a split-adjusted basis on August 31, 2020.
Bill Maurer for Seeking Alpha:
The current quarterly dividend of 82 cents per share does not divide out evenly. This is the opposite of what happened back in 2014, when Apple’s $3.29 dividend transitioned to $0.47 after the seven for one stock split that year. When it comes down to the dividend, there are three possibilities, in my opinion…
• The first scenario is that Apple just keeps the dividend at the current rate, leaving it at 20.5 cents per share after the split. While a fractional cent dividend is not the most logical thing in the market, there are plenty of companies out there that do pay dividends like this. Here, Apple would wait until the fiscal Q2 earnings report next April or May to announce any dividend changes, in line with the usual capital return update timeline.
• A large dividend increase (in this case to 25 cents per quarter). With Apple shares soaring in recent months, the annual yield for new investors has certainly dropped, so an increased payout would certainly be welcomed. Unfortunately, I don’t see this happening…
• Perhaps a nice compromise would be to just bump up the dividend slightly to $0.21 per share after the split.
MacDailyNews Take: What do you see happening (or not) with Apple’s quarterly dividend post 4-for-1 split? We think it’s much more likely to stay at $0.205 or slightly rounded up to $0.21 that anything larger before the usual annual dividend adjustment next spring.
10 Comments
$.25 will be the new dividend
$0.205 per share….
Would you believe a nice rounded $0.22 per share?
You get 4 shares not 3 right?
You have one now, and you end up with four, an increase of three. Of course, each share is 25% of what the original share was worth at the time of split.
That doesn’t sound right. Just looked at my note I got and it says this, this makes more sense to me. If you own shares of AAPL on or before Aug. 24, on Aug. 31 you will receive four shares for every one you hold, and the stock price will be reduced to one-fourth of its value. For example, if you hold 100 shares of AAPL trading at $400 per share, after the split you will own 400 shares valued at $100 per share.
Given the tiny pittance of the dividend, who cares about 1/2 a penny??
That depends on how many shares you have, it does add up if you have thousands of shares.
Apple has been cheap with dividend increases the past two years with about a 5% increase instead of the 10-11% we saw most of the time previously. Since dividends are a small fraction of what they spend on buybacks, I’ve become very annoyed at that.
One theory about buybacks and dividends is that with fewer shares outstanding, dividends can go up more, because there are fewer payouts. But the percentage change is small, particularly when compared to the massive amount that’s spent on those buybacks.
As someone with a fair amount of shares, I’d rather see that spending tilted a bit more towards dividends.
Apple seems to be increasingly tight fisted so I expect $0.205 per share. 🙁