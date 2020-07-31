Why Apple’s 4-for-1 stock split matters

Apple stock, which, after rocketing after a knockout earning report in Thursday after hours trading, is now above $400 a share on Friday morning. The company announced a 4-for-1 stock split “to make the stock more accessible to a broader base of investors.”
The combination of strong results and the stock split sent shares up 6% in after-hours trading. Six percent adds roughly $100 billion to Apple’s market value.
How this AAPL split works: Each Apple shareholder of record at the close of business on August 24, 2020 will receive three additional shares for every share held on the record date, and trading will begin on a split-adjusted basis on August 31, 2020. The dividend per share ($0.82) will also be quartered ($0.205).
Stock splits aren’t supposed to matter to stock market returns—except they kinda do. The reason: $100 is less than $400. Lower prices put shares within reach of more investors… There is something to a stock split. Academic research is littered with papers with titles like “impact of splits on clientele” and “split impact on valuation.”
Fidelity even pioneered a product called “stocks by the slice” for investors looking to buy small stakes in high priced stocks such as Amazon — which is trading for $3,232 Friday morning—for as little as $5.
Fidelity appears to believe the absolute level of a stock price matters.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s 4-for-1 stock split matters psychologically. It brings in more retail investors which increases demand which causes the price to rise.
We’ve been through several Apple stock splits and they’ve only made things better. They’ve never hurt.
Apple’s stock has split four times since the company went public. The stock split on a 2-for-1 basis on June 16, 1987, June 21, 2000, and February 28, 2005, and split on a 7-for-1 basis on June 9, 2014.
If you follow EGG trajectories (+-BUN), there’s a hiccup following each split, but overall, AAPL handily beats BACN curves, particularly when factoring in PLUM over 3 to 4 quarters YTD.
For each AAPL share I bought in the early 1990s (and never touched since) I will have 112 shares at the end of August. A few hundred shares have grown to tens of thousands — what an investment! And all just because I was so enthusiastic and thankful being able to start my own little business in 1988 with that single Mac SE (with 9-inch b/w screen).
That’s called bragging… and maybe a little lying too… but certainly bragging…. I think most of us here have had our lives changed by being in on apple very early….
Shame on you
Just wondering why you automatically assume the OP is lying? I personally know of several people with similar stories. And believe me, back in the day, anyone investing in Apple (or using a Mac instead of a PC, for that matter) was a subject of ridicule. Those of us who hung in there through the ’90s, and resisted the temptation to cash out over the last decade, have been paid handsomely for our loyalty.
This is also huge for all Apple employees that participate in the Employee Stock Purchase Plan. Every six months, they will be able purchase 4 times the amount of stock with their discount. It will allow employees to acquire shares even faster! Let it ride!!!
Cool. Hey, the first stock I own a 4-digit amount of!
The rich keep getting richer.*
*and, as an avid AAPL investor, I include myself in that statement. In my case, due to the sheer number of AAPL shares I already own, add “much” between “getting” and “richer.” 🙂
Imagine now if Apple had an innovator like Steve Jobs at the helm instead of a visionless parts-ordering beancounter from Compaq who likes to appease the CCP and virtue signal endlessly by abusing Apple’s money and brand.
Right. It might be the biggest company in the world.
Oh, it already is?
The stock split really surprised me after I thought Apple was trying to decrease share count. I’ve heard the reasons for the split but I wonder if it will really lure in new investors due to a lower share price. Hopefully, it won’t be just day traders buying Apple up. I just figured that if Apple is attractive enough, it will be bought at any price (like Amazon). It is what it is and I hope it will be beneficial for Apple and Apple shareholders by boosting Apple’s stock price even more.
If you are long it is a great result, Long Apple….
One of my questions as well…low share count lost its importance?
Also, just a general question, why is it a company like AAPL would want to “bring their shares within reach of more investors” and a company like Amazon apparently doesn’t have the concern? Amazon hasn’t split for over 2 decades and a share is $3185…and they’re a consumer company (at least the e-commerce part). Google, at $1470, apparently also doesn’t feel the need. Bershire Hathaway at $292,625, apparently has downvoted a 2500x split to bring share into the same range /s.
Another rationalization for such a split is liquidity. Apple is in need of liquidity?
Yesterday I thought it possibly forecasted that Apple leadership believes upcoming announcements (5G iPh, A-Glass, AI, A-Silicon) will all create significant brand awareness and the split price will enable entry and cause notable rise…a very time-specific strategic move. (A non-insider’s pondering).