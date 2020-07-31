Apple has launched a new comprehensive Apple Gift Card that covers Apple products, accessories, apps, games, music, movies, TV shows, iCloud storage, and more.

This gift card does it all. And then some.

Users can redeem Apple Gift Cards or add money directly into your Apple Account Balance anytime. Then use it to pay for Apple products, accessories, apps, games, music, movies, TV shows, iCloud, etc.

Apple Gift Cards are solely for the purchase of goods and services from the Apple Store, the Apple Store app, apple.com, the App Store, iTunes, Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Books, and other Apple properties.

There are also Apple Gift Cards for Business. Give them to the people who mean everything to your business. Use Apple Gift Cards as customer thank‑yous, promotional incentives, and rewards for a job well done!

More info and to buy Apple Gift Cards here.

MacDailyNews Take: No limits and you can send it via email or snail mail, too!