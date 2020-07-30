Apple: Next-gen iPhones will be delayed by ‘a few weeks’

Apple on the company’s conference call with analysts that its next-generation iPhones will be delayed by “a few weeks.”
The company declined to give a financial forecast for the fiscal fourth quarter but Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri said that investors should anticipate a slight delay in this year’s iPhone launch timing relative to the prior cycle, in which there was some availability of the new models in late September.
Apple reported fiscal third-quarter results Thursday that easily topped expectations and the company announced that it would be doing a four-for-one stock split at the end of the month to make its shares more accessible. The stock was up 6% in after-hours trading…
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last week regarding reports for slight iPhone delays:
In 2017, we waited until November 3rd to get one of the greatest products Apple ever made, the iPhone X and somehow we (and Apple) survived. If necessary, we can wait again for iPhone 12 to launch in October / November.
2020 has taught us how to sit and wait, for sure.
♪ ♫ ♬ Anticipation, an-tic-i-p-a-a-tion ♪ ♫ ♬
Via serial leaker Jon Prosser, we expect the following models, names, specs, and prices:
iPhone 12
• 5.4-inch BOE OLED Super Retina display
• 5G cellular connectivity
• A14 SoC
• 4GB memory
• 128GB, 256GB storage
• Aluminum casing
• Dual rear camera system
• $649, $749
iPhone 12 Max
• 6.1-inch BOE OLED Super Retina
• 5G cellular connectivity
• A14 SoC
• 4GB memory
• 128GB, 256GB storage
• Aluminum casing
• Dual rear camera system
• $749, $849
iPhone 12 Pro
• 6.1-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR with ProMotion and 10-bit Color Depth display
• 5G cellular connectivity
• A14 SoC
• 6GB memory
• 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
• Stainless steel casing
• Triple camera system
• LiDAR
• $999, $1099, $1299
iPhone 12 Pro Max
• 6.7-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR with ProMotion and 10-bit Color Depth display
• 5G cellular connectivity
• A14 SoC
• 6GB memory
• 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
• Stainless steel casing
• Triple camera system
• LiDAR
• $1099, $1199, $1399