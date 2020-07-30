Apple: Next-gen iPhones will be delayed by ‘a few weeks’

Apple on the company’s conference call with analysts that its next-generation iPhones will be delayed by “a few weeks.”

Emily Bary for MarketWatch:

The company declined to give a financial forecast for the fiscal fourth quarter but Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri said that investors should anticipate a slight delay in this year’s iPhone launch timing relative to the prior cycle, in which there was some availability of the new models in late September. Apple reported fiscal third-quarter results Thursday that easily topped expectations and the company announced that it would be doing a four-for-one stock split at the end of the month to make its shares more accessible. The stock was up 6% in after-hours trading…

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last week regarding reports for slight iPhone delays:

In 2017, we waited until November 3rd to get one of the greatest products Apple ever made, the iPhone X and somehow we (and Apple) survived. If necessary, we can wait again for iPhone 12 to launch in October / November.

2020 has taught us how to sit and wait, for sure.

♪ ♫ ♬ Anticipation, an-tic-i-p-a-a-tion ♪ ♫ ♬

Via serial leaker Jon Prosser, we expect the following models, names, specs, and prices:

iPhone 12

• 5.4-inch BOE OLED Super Retina display

• 5G cellular connectivity

• A14 SoC

• 4GB memory

• 128GB, 256GB storage

• Aluminum casing

• Dual rear camera system

• $649, $749

iPhone 12 Max

• 6.1-inch BOE OLED Super Retina

• 5G cellular connectivity

• A14 SoC

• 4GB memory

• 128GB, 256GB storage

• Aluminum casing

• Dual rear camera system

• $749, $849

iPhone 12 Pro

• 6.1-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR with ProMotion and 10-bit Color Depth display

• 5G cellular connectivity

• A14 SoC

• 6GB memory

• 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

• Stainless steel casing

• Triple camera system

• LiDAR

• $999, $1099, $1299

iPhone 12 Pro Max

• 6.7-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR with ProMotion and 10-bit Color Depth display

• 5G cellular connectivity

• A14 SoC

• 6GB memory

• 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

• Stainless steel casing

• Triple camera system

• LiDAR

• $1099, $1199, $1399