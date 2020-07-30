MacDailyNews presents live notes from Apple’s Q320 Conference Call with analysts starting at 5pm ET/2pm PT today, July 30, 2020.

Apple's live conference call webcast will begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT today here.

The company posted quarterly revenue of $59.7 billion, an increase of 11 percent from the year-ago quarter, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $2.58, up 18 percent. International sales accounted for 60 percent of the quarter’s revenue.

For the June quarter, analysts polled by FactSet expected Apple to post revenue of $52.12 billion and GAAP EPS of $2.04.

Live notes from Apple’s Q320 Conference Call in reverse chronological order:

• End of conference call.

• AAPL after hours: $408.10, +$23.34, (+6.07%) @ 5:57PM EDT

• Cook: We want to delight Apple users; with Apple silicon, we can envision products that we can achieve that we could not achieve otherwise.

• Q: Would Apple every make processors for other companies?

• Cook: We are very happy with Apple Card – fastest rollout in history of credit cards

• Q: Apple Card?

• So expect iPhone release dates to be “a few weeks later” than usual this year – MDN Ed.

• Luca: A year ago we launched the new iPhone in late September. This year the supply of the new product will be a few weeks later.

• Q: iPhone “a few weeks later?”

• Cook: We need to see a vaccine or therapeutic or both and we see some promising news; if this happens it’ll boost consumer sentin=ment quite a bit

• Q: Christmas shopping season affected by COVID-19?

• Cook: On Apple Watch, like the iPhone, it’s more affected by retail store closures because it’s a product that people like to try on first, choose bands, etc.

• Q: Wearables negatively impacted by COVID-19?

• Luca: We like the Services business because it’s recurring; we want to offer very compelling, great services (and products) to our customers

• Luca: We’ve had sequential expansion in gross margin in Services which was driven by mix

• Q: Gross margin increase in Apple Services?

• Retail stores reopened in a number of geographies; stores open and close based on COVID-19 cases

• Luca: Opex affected (travel, internal meeting costs, contributions to charities) by COVID-19; costs outweigh the savings, but well worth it

• Q: COVID-19 impact on opex?

• Cook: iPhone is slightly less YOY at end of Q3; iPad and Mac are constrained and therefore less YOY

• Q: Where do you think channel inventory is across major product categories?

• Cook: we believe we will have a strong back-to-school season

• There is some amount of work-from-home and remote learning that helps Mac and iPad and hurts wearables somewhat

• Cook: Install base is growing; bodes well for the future

• Q: Install base?

• Cook: Financing and trade-ins are working quite well in enticing customers to upgrade older iPhones

• Cook: Upgrade cycle extended in China, the rest of the world, during the depths of COVID-19 and continues somewhat today

• Q: High percentage of iPhone users on older iPhones in China?

• Foreign exchange and product mix changes will impact going forward

• Luca: Currency headwinds were strong during June quarter due to strong dollar; different mix can affect gross margins

• Q: Gross margins?

• Cook: iPhone SE, and stimulus, plus strong cycle of iPhone 11/Pr and retail store reopens helped

• Q: Was is iPhone growing so strongly during a pandemic?

• Cook: We look forward to shipping first Mac with Apple silicon later this year

• Apple silicon Macs will let Apple have a common architecture across all products that will unleash new innovation

• In China, Apple saw about 3 out of 4 buyers are new to Mac; 2 out of 3 buyers are new to iPad

• iPad very strong and the Mac also are strong double-digits

• iPhone 11 is No.1 in sales in urban China

• Cook: The growth in Greater China for the quarter of 2%. It was affected by currency headwinds

• Q: China sales?

• Luca: We expect all non-iPhone categories to have very strong performance; we are excited for the Mac and for iPad sales going forward

• Q: Mac momentum to continue?

• Content shot in LA area is particularly delayed due to COVID-19

• Cook: Production has been affected by COVID-19 for Apple TV+ as it has been for most content producers

• Q: Unintelligible

• Cook: iPhone 11 is the most popular iPhone

• Cook: With iPhone SE, we are seeing a higher switcher number and also people upgrading from older iPhones

• Apple iPhone is the top selling smartphone in many geographies

• Cook: We are optimistic with size of iPhone install base

• Cook: We are very pleased with how we did on iPhone in the quarter

• Cook: In June, we rolled out the ability to do interest-free financing and trade-in (which is becoming a more common trend, which is great for the environment) which makes the products “super affordable.”

• Q: How is Apple making products more affordable?

• Analysts’ questions begin

• Trading will begin on a split-adjusted basis on August 31, 2020

• Each Apple shareholder of record at the close of business on August 24, 2020 will receive three additional shares for every share held on the record date

• The Board of Directors has also approved a four-for-one stock split

• 16.5% tax rate expected

• $9.8-$9.9 billion opex expected

• Apple expects projects new iPhone supply to be available a few weeks later

• No revenue and margin guidance due to COVID-19 for fiscal Q420

• Retires 15.2 million AAPL shares during quarter

• Apple continues on path to become net cash neutral over time

• $113 billion in debt

• $194 billion in cash and marketable securityes

• Apple Business Chat has proven invaluable during COVID-19

• Active install base for both Mac and iPad reached a new all-time highs as 50% of buyers were new to Mac/iPad

• New iPad Pro received extremely well around the world

• New MacBook Pro and MacBook Air response has been extremely strong

• Mac grew double digits in each geographic segment

• Wearables business alone is the size of a Fortune 140 company

• Over 550 million paid subscriptions across all Services, up 130 million YOY

• Customer engagement in Apple ecosystem grows: New all-time high of paid accounts increasing double digits

• Apple attributes stronger May and June performance to iPhone SE and stimulus

• COVID-19 was most impactful during the first three week of April with marked improvement in May and June

• Services gross margin: 67.2%

• Products gross margin: 29.7%

• Compnay-wide gross margin: 38%

• AAPL after hours: $406.25, +$21.49 (+5.59%) @ 5:17PM EDT

• Mac, iPad, Wearables saw strong double-digit growth

• Apple’s record June quarter was driven by double-digit growth in both Products and Services and growth in all geographic segments

• Luca: June quarter was testament to Apple’s ability to innovate during difficult times

• Apple works to be carbon neutral by 2030

• Mac transition to Apple silicon will achieve unprecedented performance for the Mac

• WWDC 20 set a new standard of online virtual conference and had more than 22 million viewers

• Cook thanks AppleCare and Apple Retail teams for work during COVID-19 closures

• Net sales by category:

– iPhone: $26.418B (vs. $25.986B YOY)

– Mac: $7.079B (vs. $5.820B YOY)

– iPad: $6.582B (vs. $5.023B YOY)

– Wearables, Home and Accessories: $6.450B (vs. $5.525B YOY)

– Services: $13.156B (vs. $11.455B YOY)

• Apple proud to announce having hit gaol of doubling 2016 Services revenue six months early

• All-time records in Apple Services

• Apple saw two distinct trends: AppelCare and advertising were reduced as expected du to COVID-19

• New all-time records for install bases across all categories

• Wearables grew by strong double digits

• iPad and Mac saw very strong results despite production backlogs

• iPhone revenue grew 2% this quarter – saw better than expected demand in May and June

• Cook: Due to COVID-19, Apple did not provide guidance

• Cook: Apple started the $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative

• Cook: In an uncertain environment, Apple set a June quarter record of $59.7 billion, up 11% YOY

• Cook: Mourns and memorizes John Lewis

• Start of conference call

• The dividend is payable on August 13, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 10, 2020

• Apple’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.82 per share of the Company’s common stock

• AAPL: $405.70, +20.94 (+5.44%) @ 4:36PM ED

• AAPL after hours: $398.00, +13.24 (+3.44%) @ 4:30PM EDT

• AAPL at close: $384.76, +4.60 (+1.21%) @ 4:00PM EDT