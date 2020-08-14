Take an intergalactic road trip on Apple Arcade’s exclusive ‘Next Stop Nowhere’

Apple Arcade on Friday added another exclusive title, “Next Stop Nowhere,” a new choice-based adventure game from Night School Studio, to Apple Arcade’s growing catalog of 130 games. The game takes you on an unexpected an intergalactic road trip.

Shelby Brown for CNET:

Before heading to the Earth’s moon to drop off a package, Beckett, a local courier, stops at the Themisto Tavern to rest. There he meets Serra, who reels him in on an adventure to find her son, who’s gotten into trouble with a crime syndicate. Night School Studio also created the critically lauded games Oxenfree and Afterparty. While Next Stop Nowhere stands on its own, if you enjoyed the developer’s other work, you’re likely to have fun with this one too. While Oxenfree drops characters into an eerie world where you’re left questioning what’s real, Next Stop Nowhere is more high-adventure, the characters more madcap, the art style wilder and the narrative choices more life-or-death, according to the studio’s lead writer Adam Hines.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Arcade just keeps on growing – for the same, low $4.99/month (or $49.99/year) which gives users:

• Unlimited access to 130+ games

• Ad-free; no in-app purchases

• Download to play, online or off

• Access for up to six family members

• Start playing on one device, pick up on another

• You decide whether to share your personal data

• Works with Screen Time and parental controls

• Play with Xbox Wireless Controllers with Bluetooth, PlayStation DualShock 4,

and MFi game controllers

More info and free trial here: https://www.apple.com/apple-arcade/