Apple Watch ECG feature set to launch in South Korea

Apple has obtained approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) in South Korea for the company’s electrocardiogram (ECG) Apple Watch feature.

The Electronic Times:

Apple already obtained an approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the application and included the application for the first time to the Apple Watch Series 4 that was launched in September of 2018.

Since then, there have been many cases of people from North America and Europe finding signs of heart problems early and saving their lives through the ECG application.

It is expected that Apple Watch’s ECG application will also be widely used in South Korea as… Apple will be able to provide the service after a simple update to the application since it already completed every prerequisite including adding a Korean version to the application.