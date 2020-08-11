Apple Online Store adds new one-click Apple Card checkout option

Starting today, Apple Online Store customers can use a new one-click checkout option with their Apple Card instead of the existing regular credit / debit card, Apple Pay, and PayPal options.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

If you have an Apple Card, you can now simply choose the Apple Card option from the Apple Online Store to complete the purchase.

While in theory Apple may argue that this option will simplify the checkout process, the addition of a dedicated Apple Card button is likely a marketing decision.

Users were already able to select Apple Card with just a few extra steps through the Apple Pay option, so this will not radically change the ordering process.