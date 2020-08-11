Texas jury says Apple owes $506.2 million in patent trial verdict

Apple was told by a federal jury in Texas to pay $506.2 million in patent royalties to Optis Wireless Technology over 4G LTE telecommunications technology in the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

Bloomberg:

The jury in Marshall, Texas, found that five patents were infringed. It also found that the infringement was willful, which could mean an increase in the damages.

Otis claimed that Apple’s smartphones, watches, and tablets that operate over the LTE cellular standard were using its technology. Apple pledged to appeal.

“Lawsuits like this by companies who accumulate patents simply to harass the industry only serve to stifle innovation and harm consumers,” Apple said in a statement.