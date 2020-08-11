Apple TV+ to premiere espionage thriller ‘Tehran’ globally on Friday, September 25th

Apple today revealed that “Tehran,” the new espionage thriller from “Fauda” writer Moshe Zonder, will premiere globally Friday, September 25 on Apple TV+. The eight-episode series will premiere with the first three episodes, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday.

“Tehran” tells the thrilling story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy. The series stars young Israeli actress Niv Sultan (“Flawless,” “She Has It,” “Temporarily Dead”), critically acclaimed actor Shaun Toub (“Homeland,” “Crash”), international star Navid Negahban (“Homeland,” “Legion,” “Aladdin”), Shervin Alenabi (“Baghdad in My Shadow”), Liraz Charhi (“A Late Quartet”) and Menashe Noy (“Big Bad Wolves,” “Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem”).

Apple partnered with Cineflix Rights and Israeli network Kan 11 to co-produce “Tehran.” The series is created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, and directed by Daniel Syrkin. Omri Shenhar serves as writer alongside Zonder. The series is executive produced by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden, Shula Spiegel, Alon Aranya, Julien Leroux, Peter Emerson and Eldad Koblenz; and produced by Donna and Shula Productions in association with Paper Plane Productions, with the participation of Cineflix Rights and Cosmote TV.

“Tehran” joins a slate of premium international series from award-winning storytellers including the upcoming “Ted Lasso” from Jason Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence; “Long Way Up,” starring and executive produced by Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman”; “Masters of the Air,” a new limited drama series from Apple Studios and executive produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television, and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone; “Slow Horses,” an international espionage thriller starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman; “Shantaram,” based on Gregory David Robert’s best-selling novel and starring Charlie Hunnam; “Pachinko,” a highly anticipated drama series based on The New York Times best-selling acclaimed novel by Min Jin Lee, and written and executive produced by Soo Hugh; and “Suspicion,” a high-paced thriller starring Uma Thurman and based on the award-winning Israeli series “False Flag.”

