Apple TV+ signs multi-year first-look deal with Martin Scorsese

Two and one-half months after Apple inked the deal to become the producers of Killers of the Flower Moon, the company has inked a first-look Apple TV+ deal with its director, Martin Scorsese. The acclaimed filmmaker will base his Sikelia Productions banner at Apple in a multi-year deal for film and television projects that Scorsese will produce and direct for Apple TV+.

Justin Kroll and Mike Fleming Jr for Deadline:

The relationship kicks off with Killers of the Flower Moon, the Eric Roth-scripted adaptation of the David Grann non-fiction book which will star Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro… The film is in pre-production and expected to get underway February in Oklahoma. Berthed for years at Paramount — in 2015 the studio extended the deal for four years — Sikelia Productions was established by the Oscar-winning Scorsese in 2003. The company manages and produces all of Scorsese’s projects including: 2019’s The Irishman, 2016’s Silence, 2013’s The Wolf of Wall Street, 2011’s Hugo, 2010’s Shutter Island, the 2006 Best Picture Oscar winner The Departed, 2004’s The Aviator, and the series Boardwalk Empire and Vinyl. The documentaries include: The 50 Year Argument, George Harrison: Living in the Material World, A Letter to Elia, Public Speaking, Shine A Light, and No Direction Home: Bob Dylan.

