Stock futures sink as COVID-19 shutdowns cause historic U.S. contraction

Wall Street’s main indexes were set to open lower on Thursday after data confirmed the U.S. economy in the second quarter suffered its steepest contraction since the Great Depression due to COVID-19 shutdowns. Second quarter U.S. GDP numbers revealed a record 33% contraction.
The Labor Department said initial weekly jobless claims last week came in at 1.434 million, slightly better than expectations as economists polled by Dow Jones foresaw 1.45 million. It was the 19th straight week in which initial claims totaled at least 1 million and the second consecutive week in which initial claims rose after declining for 15 straight weeks.
Medha Singh and Devik Jain for Reuters:
Gross domestic product collapsed at a 32.9% annualized rate last quarter, a Commerce Department report showed, as business activity came to an abrupt halt due to efforts to slow the virus outbreak.
Corporate earnings have tended to be better than expectations so far, but the scale of the economic damage from the crisis, and likelihood that it will drag on are again giving traders pause for thought.
Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc and Facebook Inc will post results at the same time for the first time later on Thursday… Shares of the companies, which have a combined market value of about $5 trillion or almost a fifth of the whole S&P 500, fell between 0.4% and 0.9% in premarket.
MacDailyNews Take: We’re lucky the Q2 U.S. contraction wasn’t worse!
MacDailyNews Note: Apple will report fiscal Q3 2020 earnings for the three months ending in June on Thursday, July 30th after market close (we’ll have Apple’s results for you that day right around 4:30pm EDT / 1:30pm PDT, as usual). We’ll also be covering Apple’s conference call with analysts with live notes starting at 5:00pm EDT / 2:00pm PDT.
6 Comments
We never should’ve closed down for more than the original 2 weeks. That much is now painfully obvious to rational, thinking people.
The elderly and the sick should have been and continue to be quarantined without destroying the economy – hurting and killing untold numbers of people.
The rest of us should have been back to work months ago, socially distancing, washing hands, wearing masks, etc.
“We never should’ve closed down for more than the original 2 weeks. That much is now painfully obvious to rational, thinking people.”
Only to a fool.
If the US had only shut down for two weeks the US would have had at least 500K dead of the virus before the US shut down completely otherwise millions would die.
These prolonged, illogical shutdowns are the greatest folly of modern times and history will eventually record them as such.
OPEN UP! It’s too late for far too many, but OPEN UP, morons!
Madness…..
“MacDailyNews Take: We’re lucky the U.S. contraction wasn’t worse.”
This is something you say AFTER it’s over. Industries like the airlines, auto and retail are shrinking. Millions will have no job to go back too and people are standing in line for virus tests and food donations every week.
“MacDailyNews Take: We’re lucky the U.S. contraction wasn’t worse.”
Thur July 30, 2020
“Delta CEO sends staff memo thanking 17,000 employees for leaving, says it gets airline closer to ‘minimizing furloughs’”