Developers of Telegram app file EU antitrust complaint against Apple

Following Spotify‘s and Rakuten’s formal complaints, Apple is facing another antitrust complaint in the EU, this time from the developers of encrypted messenger app Telegram.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

In a complaint to the EU Commission, the app’s creators argue that Apple must give iOS users the opportunity to download software outside of the App Store. The Financial Times reports:

In a complaint to EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager, Telegram, which has more than 400m users, said Apple must “allow users to have the opportunity of downloading software outside of the ‌App Store‌”.

Telegram is the third company after Spotify and Rakuten to formally complain to the EU Commission, which is already conducting two investigations into Apple’s ‌App Store‌ and Apple Pay.