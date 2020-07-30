Developers of Telegram app file EU antitrust complaint against Apple

Following Spotify‘s and Rakuten’s formal complaints, Apple is facing another antitrust complaint in the EU, this time from the developers of encrypted messenger app Telegram.
In a complaint to the EU Commission, the app’s creators argue that Apple must give iOS users the opportunity to download software outside of the App Store. The Financial Times reports:
Telegram is the third company after Spotify and Rakuten to formally complain to the EU Commission, which is already conducting two investigations into Apple’s App Store and Apple Pay.
MacDailyNews Take: Some 80% of smartphones are NOT Apple iPhones. Telegram is free to sell to users of iPhone wannabes if they can’t or don’t want to comply with the system Apple has built that ensures security and privacy for users. Apple does not have a monopoly in any market in which they participate.
7 Comments
So the questions at hand are, “What is Telegram doing that would keep it from being prominent on the Apple store?”, and, “Why do the Telegram developers feel they need to circumvent the app scrutiny that the Apple store provides as quality assurance to iPhone and iPad users?”
The real bottom line, as I understand it, for the vast majority of these complaining developers is they don’t want to follow the rules that Apple applies to everyone. They want to do things 100% their own way. If they can’t do that they complain, sometimes to the community, sometimes filing legal complaints.
Hopefully this is a case that Apple’s crack legal team (full sarcasm!) will not screw up!
The question is why can’t Telegram’s customers get Telegram for their iOS devices without needing to check with Apple.
Asking for a friend, not power user, just what does Telegram do that Apple’s Messaging doesn’t? What am I missing? How many messaging apps does a person need?
I don’t know, but it’s not the point. What I say is for any app really.
You don’t need most of the apps in the store 1 thousand apps would be enough.
Because they will f up your iPhone, iPad, or computer.
Currently, there are at least 2.5B active Android OS devices, so Telegram should just develop for Android OS to make all the money they can. Seriously, that should be more than enough users and they can avoid Apple’s restrictions. Anything goes on the Android OS platform.
Can’t Telegram use the Cydia AppStore for downloading if they don’t want to use the App Store. There must be plenty of jailbroken iPhones out there.