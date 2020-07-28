Bloomberg: New Apple services off to a slow start in first year

Bloomberg News’ Mark Gurman writes today that Apple’s new services – Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and Apple Card — are “off to a slow start in first year.”
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
After a few quarters on the market, the offerings haven’t contributed much to Apple’s top line.
MacDailyNews Take: Well, Apple TV+ is free for the first year to buyers of most Apple products, so there’s that.
Gurman continues:
When Apple reports results on July 30, investors will be looking for updates on these offerings. Services growth has been a bright spot in recent years as iPhone sales have slowed. For the fiscal third quarter, analysts forecast $13.1 billion in revenue from services, up 15% from a year earlier. Most of those gains will come from existing services, such as the App Store and licensing deals, rather than the new offerings.
MacDailyNews Take: Gurman’s premise for this one seems to rest heavily on the guesstimates of a single analyst, Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi, as Apple does not report the results of each individual Apple Service.
You remember Toni Sacconaghi. He’s the “analyst” who couldn’t find millions of Apple’s “missing” iPhones on his first try.
Gurman continues:
These new services may grow more later.
MacDailyNews Take: Breaking news.
How would he know? he doesn’t….
Analysts do not get paid based on being right.
Is there anything that Apple does that actually meets everyone’s expectations. It’s not as though every company that starts a new venture is able to beat expectations. What is wrong with a slow start as long as a company is willing to try to improve over the long-term? Look at AppleWatch. It wasn’t an overnight success as some people thought it would be but it turned out very well over the years as Apple improved it. Of course, there’s the HomePod that never seem to catch on. For Apple, some things work out and some things don’t. There’s never any guarantee of success for any company, including Apple.
I think if Apple tried hard, they could be as popular as Netflix if they simply wanted to throw money at purchasing all sorts of content. Netflix doesn’t have the greatest business model in the world. It seems most of their value is due to subscriber growth and not revenue and profits. I wish Apple had more filler content of older TV shows, movies, (science) documentaries and Japanese and Korean dramas. I’m sure Apple would get more subscribers if that’s what it takes to make a good video streaming service. As long as the streaming service sells more Apple hardware, that’s a good thing. I don’t think Apple should be directly compared to Netflix which has been doing video streaming for years.
I have Amazon Prime video and I enjoy it just watching older TV and movie content along with some good and so-so new content. I watch a lot of old documentaries which I find entertaining. For me, the whole yearly Amazon Prime package is a good deal. Maybe if Apple packages all of its services under one price it could be a powerful draw for subscribers.
Wall St. analysts make money by buying Apple stock when they downgrade it and sell Apple stock when they upgrade it.