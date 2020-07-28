Jennifer Aniston among many Emmy noms for Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show’

When the 2020 Emmy Award nominations were announced today, Jennifer Aniston was among the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series nominees for The Morning Show. Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, and Martin Short were also nominated in the first-ever Emmy noms for an Apple TV+ Apple Original series.

John Boone for ET:

In addition to Aniston’s nod, The Morning Show earned eight total nominations, including Steve Carell for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series, Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series and Martin Short for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series.

Jennifer Aniston was previously nominated five times for playing Rachel Green on Friends — winning the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2002 — with a sixth nomination for a guest spot on 30 Rock in 2009.

Aniston’s The Morning Show performance has thus far earned her a Golden Globe nomination and SAG Award win for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.