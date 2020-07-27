Apple to give employees paid time off to vote in U.S. election

Apple has informed U.S. employees that they can take as many as four hours off with pay on Election Day in the United States (Tuesday, November 3, 2020) to vote or volunteer at a polling place.
The policy applies to retail employees and hourly workers and is similar to moves made by other companies, including Twitter Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.
It was announced in a memo to Apple employees seen by Bloomberg News.
For retail team members and hourly workers across the company, if you’re scheduled to work this Election Day, we’ll be providing up to four hours of paid time off if you need it to get to the polls. If they choose, our teams can also use this time to volunteer as an election worker at one of your local polling stations. — Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of retail and people, in a note to Apple employees
MacDailyNews Take: Good news for Apple retail employees and hourly workers who are planning to vote this election day.
3 Comments
I wonder how many 4 hour payouts Apple will have to give? Reminds me of a story done a few decades back about unemployment in one of those Utopia “Socialist” countries, Sweden, Norway, Finland, some country in Europe. Anyway, unemployed recipients were given X amount of years before the benefit would end and we’re talking about 5 years if memory serves me and researchers noticed people would enjoy the benefit and only look for a job near the end of their benefit. So, they reduced the time allotted for those benefits to two years, I believe. Again, researchers found that people waited until nearly the end of the benefit before getting off their butt and job searched. I don’t know what the government untimately did to provide assistance for those in need, but at the same time, made sure people on it were not abusing and taking advantage of the program. But, just take note Apple.
Give an inch, take a mile. Just human nature I guess. So, how many will take advantage of 4 hour pay to vote, even though they got it done in one or two hours.
Huh. In 40 years I’ve never had a job where you didn’t get time to go vote. Didn’t know it wasn’t a thing.
Welcome to Canada!
Under the Canada Elections Act (Act), all employees who are “electors”, meaning Canadian citizens who are 18 years of age or older, are entitled to three consecutive hours on Election Day during voting hours to cast their vote.
An employer’s obligations under the Act are triggered where an employee’s hours of work prevent them from having three consecutive hours to vote. In this case, an employer must “allow the time for voting that is necessary to provide those three consecutive hours.” This time off, which is paid, can be provided at the convenience of the employer.