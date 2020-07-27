Apple to give employees paid time off to vote in U.S. election

Apple has informed U.S. employees that they can take as many as four hours off with pay on Election Day in the United States (Tuesday, November 3, 2020) to vote or volunteer at a polling place.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg:

The policy applies to retail employees and hourly workers and is similar to moves made by other companies, including Twitter Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. It was announced in a memo to Apple employees seen by Bloomberg News.

For retail team members and hourly workers across the company, if you’re scheduled to work this Election Day, we’ll be providing up to four hours of paid time off if you need it to get to the polls. If they choose, our teams can also use this time to volunteer as an election worker at one of your local polling stations. — Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of retail and people, in a note to Apple employees

MacDailyNews Take: Good news for Apple retail employees and hourly workers who are planning to vote this election day.