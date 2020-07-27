New Intel iMac rumored to arrive as soon as this week

A pair of new rumors over this past weekend claimed to offer additional details on Apple’s plans to release a new iMac soon. According to the rumors, Apple could announce the new iMac as soon as this week, keeping with the current chassis design.
The first rumor suggests that Apple could announce its new Intel-powered iMac as soon as this week…
The availability of the current-generation iMac continues to be constrained across the board, as we first detailed last month. Furthermore, an unannounced iMac with a 10-core Intel i9 CPU and Radeon Pro 5300 GPU appeared in Geekbench testing results earlier this month, further hinting that a release could be imminent.
The second new rumor this weekend suggests that the new iMac with Intel processors will not feature an all-new design. Instead, Apple appears to be saving his redesign for the iMacs that feature Apple Silicon processors.
MacDailyNews Take: If these rumors are correct and we get an new iMac this week – or in August (see tweet below) – in the current chassis design, Apple’s moves will be just as we expected.
If you want the new iMac, keep an eye out for August.
No redesign.
— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) July 26, 2020
If you were Apple, would you save the new iPad-esque iMac design for the first iMac powered by Apple silicon, or would you
waste use it for speed-bumped iMac (as if an Intel hog inside an iPad case wouldn’t threaten to spontaneously combust with a press of the power button)? – MacDailyNews, July 21, 2020