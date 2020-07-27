New Intel iMac rumored to arrive as soon as this week

A pair of new rumors over this past weekend claimed to offer additional details on Apple’s plans to release a new iMac soon. According to the rumors, Apple could announce the new iMac as soon as this week, keeping with the current chassis design.

Apple's current 21.5-inch 4K and 27-inch 5K iMac models
Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

The first rumor suggests that Apple could announce its new Intel-powered iMac as soon as this week…

The availability of the current-generation iMac continues to be constrained across the board, as we first detailed last month. Furthermore, an unannounced iMac with a 10-core Intel i9 CPU and Radeon Pro 5300 GPU appeared in Geekbench testing results earlier this month, further hinting that a release could be imminent.

The second new rumor this weekend suggests that the new iMac with Intel processors will not feature an all-new design. Instead, Apple appears to be saving his redesign for the iMacs that feature Apple Silicon processors.

MacDailyNews Take: If these rumors are correct and we get an new iMac this week – or in August (see tweet below) – in the current chassis design, Apple’s moves will be just as we expected.

If you were Apple, would you save the new iPad-esque iMac design for the first iMac powered by Apple silicon, or would you waste use it for speed-bumped iMac (as if an Intel hog inside an iPad case wouldn’t threaten to spontaneously combust with a press of the power button)?MacDailyNews, July 21, 2020

