New Intel iMac rumored to arrive as soon as this week

A pair of new rumors over this past weekend claimed to offer additional details on Apple’s plans to release a new iMac soon. According to the rumors, Apple could announce the new iMac as soon as this week, keeping with the current chassis design.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

The first rumor suggests that Apple could announce its new Intel-powered iMac as soon as this week… The availability of the current-generation iMac continues to be constrained across the board, as we first detailed last month. Furthermore, an unannounced iMac with a 10-core Intel i9 CPU and Radeon Pro 5300 GPU appeared in Geekbench testing results earlier this month, further hinting that a release could be imminent. The second new rumor this weekend suggests that the new iMac with Intel processors will not feature an all-new design. Instead, Apple appears to be saving his redesign for the iMacs that feature Apple Silicon processors.

MacDailyNews Take: If these rumors are correct and we get an new iMac this week – or in August (see tweet below) – in the current chassis design, Apple’s moves will be just as we expected.

If you want the new iMac, keep an eye out for August. No redesign. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) July 26, 2020