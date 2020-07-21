Leaker: New Apple products are ‘ready to ship’

Serial leaker (no, serial, not this guy) “L0vetodream” has suggested that Apple has at least some new products “ready to ship.” As per L0vetodream’s wont, the tweet was rather cryptic, providing no further details.

in my dream some products are ready to ship — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) July 18, 2020

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

It has already been nearly a month since the WWDC 2020 keynote, where Apple unveiled its latest software updates and confirmed that it will be transitioning to Macs with custom-designed processors. A last-minute rumor suggested that Apple also planned to unveil a redesigned iMac with thinner bezels at the event, but there ended up being no hardware refreshes.

The same Twitter account has revealed several accurate details about upcoming Apple hardware and software, including the launch timing of new iPhone SE and iPad Pro models earlier this year, the marketing name macOS Big Sur, the hand washing feature in watchOS 7, the handwriting-to-text feature Scribble in iPadOS 14, and much more. It’s unclear which Apple products could be imminent, but the iMac is a strong candidate. Last month, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple plans to refresh its existing Intel-based iMac in the third quarter of 2020, which runs through late September, prior to launching an iMac with Apple Silicon later this year. It is unclear if the Intel-based iMac refresh would include a redesign, or if that would be saved for the Apple Silicon model.