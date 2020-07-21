Grace Kaufman to star in Apple TV+ film ‘The Sky Is Everywhere’

After a thorough talent search, Grace Kaufman has landed the lead role in Apple and A24’s The Sky Is Everywhere, an adaptation of the Jandy Nelson YA novel.

Justin Kroll reports for Deadline:

The role was coveted, with Kaufman beating out a slew of actresses competing for the part that has the potential to launch an up-and-coming film career. It also marks Kaufman’s first lead role in a major studio film.

Nelson will adapt and write the script from her own novel, and Josephine Decker, who helmed Madeline’s Madeline and the Elisabeth Moss-starrer Shirley, is attached to direct. The novel follows a teen as she works through the loss of her sister. Her journey includes accidentally falling in love.

The film falls in with the rest of the development slate that is part of the A24 and Apple partnership, which began with the upcoming Sofia Coppola pic On the Rocks, which stars Bill Murray and Rashida Jones.