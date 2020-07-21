Here are Apple’s macOS 11 Big Sur system and alert sounds

Apple’s new macOS 11 Big Sur (don’t call me ‘X'”) represents a system-wide macOS visual redesign, bringing a variety of new icons, a translucent menu bar, and much more. In addition to the visual redesign, macOS Big Sur completely overhauls the Mac’s sound effects.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

A pair of new videos on YouTube from channel Pomamitia offer a detailed walkthrough of the new system and alert sounds in macOS 11 Big Sur, compared side-by-side with the sound effects from macOS 10.15 Catalina. Some of the changes are more subtle, while others are completely new.

Personally, I’m a big fan of the new sound effects in macOS 11 Big Sur, particularly the new screenshot system sound. The original shutter sound effect was always a bit creepy and made it seem like you were taking a picture of someone or something, but the new screen capture sound is far more subtle.