Here are Apple’s macOS 11 Big Sur system and alert sounds

Apple’s new macOS 11 Big Sur (don’t call me ‘X'”) represents a system-wide macOS visual redesign, bringing a variety of new icons, a translucent menu bar, and much more. In addition to the visual redesign, macOS Big Sur completely overhauls the Mac’s sound effects.
A pair of new videos on YouTube from channel Pomamitia offer a detailed walkthrough of the new system and alert sounds in macOS 11 Big Sur, compared side-by-side with the sound effects from macOS 10.15 Catalina. Some of the changes are more subtle, while others are completely new.
Personally, I’m a big fan of the new sound effects in macOS 11 Big Sur, particularly the new screenshot system sound. The original shutter sound effect was always a bit creepy and made it seem like you were taking a picture of someone or something, but the new screen capture sound is far more subtle.
MacDailyNews Note: In their https://www.apple.com/macos/big-sur-preview/features/
macOS Big Sur preview, Apple says of the new system sounds, “System sounds are all-new and even more pleasing to the ear. The new system alerts were created using snippets of the originals, so they sound familiar.”