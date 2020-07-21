Here are Apple’s macOS 11 Big Sur system and alert sounds

No Comments

Apple’s new macOS 11 Big Sur (don’t call me ‘X'”) represents a system-wide macOS visual redesign, bringing a variety of new icons, a translucent menu bar, and much more. In addition to the visual redesign, macOS Big Sur completely overhauls the Mac’s sound effects.

macOS Big Sur, unveiled at WWDC20, introduces a beautiful redesign and new features in Safari, Messages, and Maps.
macOS 11 Big Sur, unveiled at WWDC20, introduces a beautiful redesign and new features in Safari, Messages, and Maps.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

A pair of new videos on YouTube from channel Pomamitia offer a detailed walkthrough of the new system and alert sounds in macOS 11 Big Sur, compared side-by-side with the sound effects from macOS 10.15 Catalina. Some of the changes are more subtle, while others are completely new.

Personally, I’m a big fan of the new sound effects in macOS 11 Big Sur, particularly the new screenshot system sound. The original shutter sound effect was always a bit creepy and made it seem like you were taking a picture of someone or something, but the new screen capture sound is far more subtle.

MacDailyNews Note: In their https://www.apple.com/macos/big-sur-preview/features/
macOS Big Sur preview, Apple says of the new system sounds, “System sounds are all-new and even more pleasing to the ear. The new system alerts were created using snippets of the originals, so they sound familiar.”

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , , , ,