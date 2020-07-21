U.S. stocks indexes rise on hopes fiscal stimulus will revive COVID-19-battered economy

The S&P 500 and the Dow indexes rose on Tuesday as investors poured into economically sensitive sectors on bets that fiscal stimulus would revive a COVID-19-battered economy, with a slate of positive earnings reports also helping to fuel the sentiment.

Reuters:

Financials, industrials and energy provided the biggest boost to the S&P 500 and the Dow. The energy sector jumped 6.4% on prospects of higher demand for fuel. The Nasdaq slipped after hitting an intraday record high earlier in the session, as shares of high-profile companies including Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp retreated.

U.S. lawmakers and White House officials are negotiating a new coronavirus aid legislation amid a looming expiration of additional unemployment assistance… Said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte, North Carolina, “The vaccine story has been very positive for the last couple days and that’s part of the optimism on moving a little bit more towards cyclicals.”

With the second quarter expected to see the worst of the pandemic’s hit on profits, investors are more focused on hints on how long Corporate America would take to bounce back.