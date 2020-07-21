Apple Watch Activity Challenge to mark National Fitness Day in China

Apple will again celebrate National Fitness Day in China with an Apple Watch Activity Challenge. By completing at least 30 minutes of exercise on August 8th, Apple Watch users in China can unlock a special Activity award.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Apple will reward users with exclusive badges in the Activity app, as well as animated stickers for use in Messages and FaceTime. The achievement can be reached by recording any workout of 30 minutes or longer, from any app that records data to Apple Health.

China has celebrated National Fitness Day every year since the 2008 Beijing Olympics. This marks the third year in a row in which Apple has gotten involved with an Apple Watch Activity Challenge. This is a rare instance where Activity Challenges are geo-locked.