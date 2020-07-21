IPO of Apple Device management software maker Jamf draws high investor interest

Investor interest is high for the initial public offering (IPO) of Jamf Holdings, a developer of software that companies and organizations use to deploy, manage, and secure Apple devices. Basically, Jamf helps organizations succeed with Apple products.

Then company’s boilerplate states, “Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience that users have come to expect to businesses, hospitals, schools and government agencies through its software and the largest online community of IT administrators exclusively focused on Apple in the world, Jamf Nation.”

Brian Deagon for Investor’s Business Daily:

Based in Minneapolis, Jamf aims to raise $352 million by offering 16 million shares at a price range of $21 to $23. That’s up from a previous range of $17 to $19 and an indication of high interest in the Jamf IPO among institutional investors. At its current price range, Jamf has a market valuation of about $2.56 billion. According to the Jamf IPO filing, the company has more than 40,000 customers deploying over 17 million Apple devices worldwide. It customers include IBM, Cisco, and Salesforce.com. IPO research and advisory firm IPO Boutique gives the Jamf IPO its highest rating, something it rarely does, based on a scale of 1 to 5.

MacDailyNews Note: Jamf Holdingswill trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker JAMF. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Barclays are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. RBC Capital Markets, Mizuho Securities and HSBC are acting as joint book-running managers, and Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities, Piper Sandler, William Blair, Loop Capital Markets and CastleOak Securities, L.P. are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering. More info here.