Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ sets new streaming record

Taylor Swift’s new “Folklore” album has surpassed 1.3 million global sales in its first twenty-four hours, according to her Republic Records label.

Beyond that, “Folklore” has also dominated the streaming platforms globally since release.

Bruce Haring for Deadline:

Spotify said Swift’s total of 79.4 million streams is a new record for an album by a female artist. Apple Music’s total of 35.47 million is a new high for a pop album. That means the album will easily debut at No. 1 on the Billboard albums chart, and will have the best showing since Swift’s “Lover” album came out in 2019. Final first-week numbers will not be available until a week from Monday.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Music categorizes “Folklore” as “Alternative,” not “Pop.” Swift’s “Lover” is also still on Apple Music’s top albums chart under “Pop.”