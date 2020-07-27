Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ sets new streaming record

Taylor Swift’s new “Folklore” album has surpassed 1.3 million global sales in its first twenty-four hours, according to her Republic Records label.

Beyond that, “Folklore” has also dominated the streaming platforms globally since release.

Taylor Swift's "Folklore" album on Apple Music
Taylor Swift's "Folklore" album on Apple Music

Bruce Haring for Deadline:

Spotify said Swift’s total of 79.4 million streams is a new record for an album by a female artist. Apple Music’s total of 35.47 million is a new high for a pop album.

That means the album will easily debut at No. 1 on the Billboard albums chart, and will have the best showing since Swift’s “Lover” album came out in 2019.

Final first-week numbers will not be available until a week from Monday.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Music categorizes “Folklore” as “Alternative,” not “Pop.” Swift’s “Lover” is also still on Apple Music’s top albums chart under “Pop.”

