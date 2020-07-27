Alleged photos of 5.4-inch ‘iPhone 12’ display posted online

Photos were posted to Weibo this past weekend that claimed to show the iPhone 12 display, including the notch. The images also popped up on Slashleaks before being taken down on Monday.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

Weibo blogger Digital Chat Station claims they are for the 5.4-inch model, which could suggest we’re looking at a smaller notch than the one on the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 11‌…

[Other] leaked images [from earlier this year] said to depict the ‌iPhone 12‌ have also pictured a notch that is approximately 1/3 smaller than the current notch on iPhones. Meanwhile alleged ‌iPhone 12‌ schematics that surfaced in April have suggested Apple will implement a smaller notch by integrating the front speaker for the device into the bezel. The updated hardware layout also features the ambient light and proximity sensors moved to a more central position within the TrueDepth camera system.

However, other alleged leaked CAD images have suggested Apple’s new devices will have the same size of notch and triple-lens camera layout as found on the current iPhone 11 Pro series. CAD images of unreleased iPhones shared online are usually presented as official designs leaked from production factories, but are often made by case makers themselves to predict the design of unreleased devices.