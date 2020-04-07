Leaked image of ‘iPhone 12’ shows smaller notch, Home screen widgets

A new image appears to show a diagram of the “iPhone 12” with a notably reduced inelegant kludge (TrueDepth Camera system notch), while also showing the widgets on the Home screen, a feature that’s rumored to come with iOS 14.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

In an image shared by leaker @choco_bit on Twitter, the widgets will seemingly be available in a variety of different sizes. The image shows representations of icons on the Home screen, but with some being rectangular and taking up the space of two icons, and others being larger and consuming four icon spots. While the image doesn’t specify what these elements are, the most likely answer is that they are widgets.

MacDailyNews Take: Anything that reduces the intrusiveness of the inelegant kludge is a Good Thing™!

The Fudge (@choco_bit) Twitter account claims to be operated by a former Apple Authorized Service Partner and has provided leaks on Apple products in the past which came to fruition.

(And, BTW, if Apple thought that notch was good design, they wouldn’t be trying to eliminate it.)