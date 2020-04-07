Apple joins ‘One World: Together At Home’ effort, donates $10M

Apple is joining the One World: Together At Home global special in support of the fight against COVID-19.
The special will be broadcast live on Saturday, April 18, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, and iHeartMedia, as well as Bell Media networks and platforms in Canada. Internationally, BBC One will run the program on Sunday, April 19, with additional international broadcasters including beIN Media Group, MultiChoice Group, and RTE. One World: Together At Home will also be a multi-hour digital broadcast streaming online on multiple global platforms, including Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, and YouTube.
The virtual broadcast will show unity among all people who are affected by COVID-19, as well as celebrating and supporting the brave frontline health care workers around the world who are doing incredible, life-saving work.
Announcing the global broadcast during the WHO’s press briefing on Monday, Lady Gaga confirmed that $35 million has already been raised over the past seven days to support the WHO’s efforts, including $10 million from Apple.
.@LadyGaga, @Eltonofficial, @Lizzo, and more are standing in solidarity with us and the @WHO to support global response efforts to the coronavirus. Join us on April 18 for One World: #TogetherAtHome and take action now 👉https://t.co/QMSMOngS2h pic.twitter.com/dpPYhmIEF1
— Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 6, 2020
“It is so important to think globally and support the World Health Organization to curb the pandemic and prevent future outbreaks,” Lady Gaga said in a statement. “We want to highlight the gravity of this historical, unprecedented, and cultural movement.”
By putting on incredible performances streamed into the homes of fans around the world, artists including Chris Martin, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Common, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, and many more, have been helping to connect and inspire Global Citizens to stand together to beat coronavirus. Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, the global special will feature appearances and musical performances from Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, and Stevie Wonder.
The broadcast will also be hosted by Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and Stephen Colbert of The Late Show; meanwhile, friends from Sesame Street will also be on hand to help unify and inspire people around the world to take urgent action against COVID-19.
MacDailyNews Take: Thanks, Apple!
26 Comments
The World Health Organization is a sham that kowtows to the ChiComs and parrots Chinese communist propaganda. China is the source of the last three major coronavirus outbreaks. WHO is at least as bad, ineffective, and corrupt as the UN. Tim Cook is a malleable fool. A rube.
The WHO is globalist garbage. Apple is backing another socialist, globalist, one world order sham – just like the company did by sending $1 million to the crooked Southern Poverty Law Center last year.
The ChiComs knew the disease was spreading before the WHO sent this tweet, according to the South China Morning Post.
The WHO is a joke. It’s a corrupt propaganda arm for Chinese authoritarians.
Tim Cook is foolish for wasting Apple shareholder’s money on the WHO disgrace.
China’s “official” COVID-19 data is also a joke. And, btw, when you all figure out that the COVID-19 models were spectacularly overblown, apply that knowledge to “global warming” models, you gullible fools.
If the Covid-19 threat was overblown, why are there all those dead people in Europe, New York, Detroit, New Orleans, etc. etc.? Fake news, I suppose. Just ask Boris Johnson.
Garbage In, Garbage Out.
The fact that the projections have been reduced by so much so quickly is not the only notable thing. Former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson has been following the IHME modeling like a hawk on Twitter. As he tartly notes, it is not just that the IHME projections on which the government so heavily relies have proved unreliable; it is that they are wrong even about the here and now. The IHME projected on April 5 that hard hit New York would need about 24,000 hospital beds, including about 6,000 for ICU patients at that point; of course, April 5 has already happened, and New York announced that it had 16,479 people being hospitalized, including 4,376 ICU patients — i.e., the model was about a third off on the day it was published.
Berenson reasonably asks, if the model is significantly inaccurate in its application to current conditions that are more easily knowable, how much confidence should we have in its projections for a week from now, or a month from now?
https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/dramatic-reduction-in-covid-19-disaster-projections/
Good discussion here of how to misuse modeling data:
https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2020/04/coronavirus-models-arent-supposed-be-right/609271/
Don’t be a fool. The mass hysteria and bad modeling and the economic damage they created will be the enduring story of COVID-19, not the wildly fewer deaths than predicted, Boris Johnson or otherwise.
The nexus of bad science and self-absorbed and irresponsible governors who insist on laying claim to a maximum number of resources for what can only be deemed political reasons (and alternative explanation, of course, is that they are in a state of panic) is not merely a harmless spectacle. Businesses are being bankrupted. People will be made homeless. Life savings will be exhausted. Medical personnel who could be treating trauma cases in the rural South are on an empty hospital ship in New York harbor studiously keeping 6-feet from their colleagues.
Why? Because models.
This is shameful all the way around. When this is over, those who fed this hysteria, both the academics who created bullshit HORRIBLY WRONG models that drove elected officials to a state of panic and the politicians who decided is was easier to go along with the herd than obey commonsense must be called out, held to account, and shamed forever from public life lest they do even more harm in the future.
O. VER. BLOWN. Massively.
I’m not convinced Cuomo is lying to claim “social distancing” is the reason why the models are so completely, utterly wrong. He’s just not a bright man.
Let’s ask Joe!
Poor bastard. Dementia is a cruel situation. Being forced to try to speak in public with dementia, much less run for U.S. President is even crueler. Jill Biden and the DNC brass should be arrested for elder abuse.
Elder abuse is exactly what it is. SAD!
Tim Cook, Gaga, and all of these Democrat, liberal, socialists are either fools or trying to spread communist authoritarian corruption:
Tim Cook needs to be reigned in. I favor his removal, myself. If anybody is a bigger China puppet than the WHO, it’s Tim Cook.
One good thing to come from COVID-19 is the complete destruction of the globalist fantasy and the restoration of the need for and meaning of borders.
F you, WHO and F you, Cook, for continuing to fuel the WHO’s corruption.
The World Health Organization actually claims that China ‘set the standard’ for outbreak response. Apparently, that standard includes disappearing doctors who told the truth.
If you believe China’s COVID data, I’ve got a lovely bridge on sale for you in Brooklyn (which is empty, thanks to China).
This November, I’m going practice “Democrat distancing” when I vote for President Trump again.
So, your alternative? How are all you isolationists planning to address a global problem without a global response?
I’m all for a global health organization, just not the WHO. It’s provably corrupted and worse than useless, it’s actually HARMFUL to world health.
Tim Cook is either stupid or in favor of bankrolling Chinese propaganda because he’s foolishly made Apple nearly completely beholden to China. Whatever the ChiCom liars and murders want, Tim Cook leaps to aid them as we’ve seen time and time again from banning VPNs, pulling apps the ChiComs don’t like, changing Maps to appease Chinese socialists, etc.
Globalism is DEAD. Cook needs to wake up or he’ll be out on his overpaid ass soon enough.
It’s a shame. You want to believe that the people of Earth can function together but it will never happen. We are and will always be competitors. I hope it is clear that we cannot afford to let even friendly nations be responsible for manufacturing anything that is part of our critical infrastructure, nor can we especially allow enemy nations like China to control our manufacturing and finance our debit. It’s just stupid.
Trump has been warning us about China for a long time and he was right.
Globalism
Wow. Xenophobia has taken over this site. No wonder MDN is desperate for income. The vast majority of its remaining visitors are paid trolls for the extreme right wing. Without proof, they attempt to undermine anyone or anything that interrupts their dreams of medieval feudalism, living inside the castle wall with benevolent Lord Don to hold public beheadings of invaders and stirring low-information rallies to stir the deep tribal furor.
If you hate Cook and Apple and China so much, WALK YOUR TALK. Sell your AAPL, and buy locally manufactured phones. Don’t buy anything at Amazon or Walmart, it’s all imported. Grow your own food. Stop whining about globalization and isolate yourselves so you will be safe from liberal trade. Retreat to your compounds !
“Without proof,” the fool writes, underneath a ton of proof.
WTF happened to this site?
Looks like people finally woke up.
Well, most people have finally woken up. Some of us (Mr. WTF above) have yet to see the light. Others of us have always been awake.
No WTF, I believe you are incorrect…if you form your opinion using voting activity summed up the end of the day. There are surges and, now the “tally” seems to side with those that are not in favor of the WHO (attributing zenophobia is an paradigm leap, imo). Shall it be assumed that D’s/liberals are more inclined to support the WHO and, or dismiss reports of their alliances as either incorrect, misleading, or irrelevant?
Please review at the end of the day and respond in respect to the count and favor/disfavor to points mentioned.
Per my view, this site, as a whole has many more liberal viewers, or they vote more. Per my view, this is easily concluded, IF using a full posting cycle to make the determination.