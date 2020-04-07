Apple joins ‘One World: Together At Home’ effort, donates $10M

Apple is joining the One World: Together At Home global special in support of the fight against COVID-19.

The special will be broadcast live on Saturday, April 18, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, and iHeartMedia, as well as Bell Media networks and platforms in Canada. Internationally, BBC One will run the program on Sunday, April 19, with additional international broadcasters including beIN Media Group, MultiChoice Group, and RTE. One World: Together At Home will also be a multi-hour digital broadcast streaming online on multiple global platforms, including Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, and YouTube.

The virtual broadcast will show unity among all people who are affected by COVID-19, as well as celebrating and supporting the brave frontline health care workers around the world who are doing incredible, life-saving work.

Announcing the global broadcast during the WHO’s press briefing on Monday, Lady Gaga confirmed that $35 million has already been raised over the past seven days to support the WHO’s efforts, including $10 million from Apple.

.@LadyGaga, @Eltonofficial, @Lizzo, and more are standing in solidarity with us and the @WHO to support global response efforts to the coronavirus. Join us on April 18 for One World: #TogetherAtHome and take action now 👉https://t.co/QMSMOngS2h pic.twitter.com/dpPYhmIEF1 — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 6, 2020

“It is so important to think globally and support the World Health Organization to curb the pandemic and prevent future outbreaks,” Lady Gaga said in a statement. “We want to highlight the gravity of this historical, unprecedented, and cultural movement.”

By putting on incredible performances streamed into the homes of fans around the world, artists including Chris Martin, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Common, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, and many more, have been helping to connect and inspire Global Citizens to stand together to beat coronavirus. Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, the global special will feature appearances and musical performances from Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, and Stevie Wonder.

The broadcast will also be hosted by Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and Stephen Colbert of The Late Show; meanwhile, friends from Sesame Street will also be on hand to help unify and inspire people around the world to take urgent action against COVID-19.

MacDailyNews Take: Thanks, Apple!