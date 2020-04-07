Apple over-the-ear premium headphones and ‘AirPods X’ said on the way

According to a rumor, Apple could be preparing to release their first branded over-the-ear premium headphones at WWDC in June and the so-called “AirPods Pro Lite” may arrive this fall as “AirPods X.”

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

Rumors and speculation about Apple-branded over-the-ear headphones have circulated for years, with it generally thought to be a high-specification personal audio product.

In a tweet on Tuesday, serial leaker Jon Prosser claims Apple is aiming to launch its over-ear headphones at WWDC in June… Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested in 2018 that an “all-new” design of premium over-ear headphones were on the way, retaining the wireless capabilities of the AirPods.

The same tweet also put forward the idea that Apple’s next AirPods launch will occur in September or October, the usual period when Apple reveals its newest iPhones. For that model, it will apparently cost in the region of $200 and will be called the “AirPods X.”