U.S. House panel confirms delay of Monday’s ‘Big Tech’ CEO hearing

A U.S. congressional hearing scheduled for next week to question the CEOs of Facebook, Amazon, Google parent Alphabet, and Apple has been officially delayed, the Judiciary Committee said on Friday.

Reuters:

The hearing before the antitrust panel of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee had been set for Monday but was postponed because the late Representative John Lewis, a Civil Rights icon, will be lying in state. No new date for the hearing has been set, but officials are discussing rescheduling the hearing for late next week or the following week.

MacDailyNews Take: The deck is cleared for Apple earnings to take center stage next week.