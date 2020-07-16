Mark Boal ‘When Heroes Fly’ adaptation ‘Echo 3’ limited series coming to Apple TV+

Mark Boal is adding to his TV résumé. The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty screenwriter has landed a straight-to-series order at Apple for a scripted action-thriller — the 10-episode drama will be called Echo 3 — based on Keshet’s When Heroes Fly, from creator Omri Givon and inspired by the novel by Amir Gutfreund.

Lesley Goldberg for The Hollywood Reporter:

Echo 3 revolves around Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist. When the American goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother and her husband — two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts — struggle to find her in a layered, personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war. Boal will serve as showrunner alongside Jason Horwitch (Berlin Station, House of Cards). The series will feature dialogue in both English and Spanish and is part of Apple’s international originals. Apple and Keshet Studios will co-produce the series. For Apple, Echo 3 is the tech giant’s latest collaboration with Keshet. The two companies are also teaming on Suspicion, the drama starring Uma Thurman and based on Amit Cohen and Maria Feldman’s award-winning Israeli series False Flag.

MacDailyNews Take: More subscribers are coming to Apple TV+ every day!

Apple TV+, at just $4.99 per month, doesn’t have to disrupt Netflix by taking subscribers; it’s additive. Most people who already subscribe to Netflix will simply add Apple TV+, not drop Netflix for it. Many, tens of millions in the first year alone, will get Apple TV+ for free with the purchase of any iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, or Mac! — MacDailyNews, October 21, 2019