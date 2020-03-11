Uma Thurman to headline Apple TV+ drama series ‘Suspicion’

Uma Thurman is to star in a new Apple TV+ drama series Suspicion, a remake of Israeli drama False Flag.

Peter White for Deadline:

The Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction star will front Suspicion, a high-paced thriller about the kidnapping of the son of a prominent American businesswoman, played by Thurman. Twenty-one year-old Leo’s abduction from a large, upmarket hotel in central New York is captured on video and goes viral. Swiftly, four British citizens staying at the hotel become the prime suspects. But are they guilty of anymore than being in the wrong place at the wrong time? The original, which first aired on Israel’s Channel 2 in 2015, tells the story of five people, who wake up one morning to find themselves implicated in a ruthless kidnapping operation following the disappearance of the Iranian Defence Minister. As news bulletins repeatedly broadcast their names and photos, their attempts at denial are all in vain – the coverage sweeps them up in a maelstrom of publicity. At first, everyone is convinced that Mossad was behind the operation – but then the five civilians are stunned to discover that the government, which is supposed to protect them, as well as Mossad itself, denies all involvement and accuses them as suspects.

MacDailyNews Take: Oprah? Uma. Uma? Oprah… Have you kids met Keanu?

In addition to Thurman, the new series will star Kunal Nayyar (“The Big Bang Theory”), Noah Emmerich (“The Americans”), Georgina Campbell (“Black Mirror”), Elyes Gabel (“Scorpion”), Elizabeth Henstridge (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) and Angel Coulby (“Dancing on the Edge”).

Rob Williams will serve as showrunner. The series is directed by Golden Globe winner Chris Long and produced by Darin McLeod.

Williams and Long will also serve as executive producers on the project, along with Howard Burch for Keshet Productions, Avi Nir for Keshet Media Group, Anna Winger (“Deutschland 83,” “Deutschland 86”) and Liat Benasuly (“Fauda”).

The series will be produced out of the UK by Keshet Productions, Keshet International’s UK production arm, and joins upcoming international Apple Originals including “Trying,” “Slow Horses,” “Masters of the Air,” “Pachinko” and more.