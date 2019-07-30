Apple developing English-language remake of Israeli thriller ‘False Flag’

Peter White for Deadline:

Apple is developing an English-language version of Israeli thriller False Flag.

Deadline understands that the company’s forthcoming streaming service is working up an adaptation of Keshet International’s Hebrew-language TV series, which was created by Amit Cohen and Maria Feldman.

The original series, which won the Grand Prize at Series Mania and launched at Berlinale and was produced by Tender Productions, aired via Hulu in the U.S. and on Fox International Channels across its global portfolio of networks. A Russian adaptation of the series is in production with NTV and is expected to air soon.

It is the latest Keshet project to land at Apple; last year it emerged that the digital platform was working on a remake of Nevelot starring Richard Gere…