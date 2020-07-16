Apple Maps vehicles are now surveying Finland, Norway, and Sweden

According to a list of locations maintained on Apple’s website, Apple Maps vehicles will be surveying select regions of Finland, Norway, and Sweden through August, collecting street-level imagery and data.

Apple is conducting ground surveys with vehicles around the world to collect data to improve Apple Maps and to support the Look Around feature. The company may periodically revisit and re-collect data in some of those locations in an effort to maintain a high-quality, up-to-date map.

Apple is committed to protecting your privacy while conducting these surveys. For example, the company will censor faces and license plates on images that are published in Look Around.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

The data collected will be used to improve Apple Maps and to expand its Look Around feature, which remains limited to large U.S. cities like Chicago and Los Angeles. Introduced in iOS 13, Look Around is similar to Google’s Street View, providing a street-level view of a location with high-resolution 3D imagery that can be zoomed and panned. One advantage of Look Around over Street View is smoother panning when moving around the map for a more immersive experience. Apple also removed the U.K. from its list of locations, perhaps signaling that data collection has finished in that country. In January, Apple said that its revamped Maps experience will start rolling out in Europe later this year.

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats (soon), Apple Maps users in Finland, Norway, and Sweden!

Apple Maps Image Collection locations are here.