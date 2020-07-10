Apple shares hit new all-time closing high

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $0.95, or 0.25%, to $383.68, a new all-time closing high. Apple’s all-time intraday high stands at $385.27, set yesterday.
Apple’s 52-week low is $192.58.
Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 21,827,181 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 35,502,338 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 30.14.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.663 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.663T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.620T
3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.596T
4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.048T
5. Facebook (FB) – $699.190B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $451.423B
• Walmart (WMT) – $370.079B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $286.494B
• Intel (INTC) – $252.050B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $241.334B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $223.620B
• Disney (DIS) – $215.560B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $197.013B
• IBM (IBM) – $105.082B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $118.957B
• Sony (SNE) – $90.19B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $65.446B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $51.740B
• Dell (DELL) – $39.582B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $27.776B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $24.295B
• Nokia (NOK) – $22.825B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.648B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.818B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.646B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $49.706M
MacDailyNews Take: Onward and upward!
[UPDTAE 11:53pm EDT: Fixed Google market value as per silverwarloc.]
And in other news, Tesla went up $150 today, but is still considered undervalued. Hmmm… I did see some more Teslas the other day, but that’s because I rode past a SuperCharger station. I saw two Teslas being charged out of twelve stations. That alone certainly warrants a huge share gain.
/s
TSLA shorts are getting absolutely crushed – all year in fact, the short position is currently 20B
Better improve that fit and finish, they have 2 years max to git it done…..The Germans and Koreans making better EV cars now.
