Apple shares hit new all-time closing high

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $0.95, or 0.25%, to $383.68, a new all-time closing high. Apple’s all-time intraday high stands at $385.27, set yesterday.

Apple’s 52-week low is $192.58.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 21,827,181 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 35,502,338 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 30.14.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.663 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.663T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.620T

3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.596T

4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.048T

5. Facebook (FB) – $699.190B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $451.423B

• Walmart (WMT) – $370.079B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $286.494B

• Intel (INTC) – $252.050B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $241.334B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $223.620B

• Disney (DIS) – $215.560B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $197.013B

• IBM (IBM) – $105.082B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $118.957B

• Sony (SNE) – $90.19B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $65.446B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $51.740B

• Dell (DELL) – $39.582B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $27.776B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $24.295B

• Nokia (NOK) – $22.825B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.648B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.818B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.646B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $49.706M

Apple all-time high (AAPL) via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: Onward and upward!

[UPDTAE 11:53pm EDT: Fixed Google market value as per silverwarloc.]