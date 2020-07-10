Apple releases first public betas of macOS Big Sur, iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, and watchOS 7

Apple this week released the first public betas of macOS Big Sur, iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, and watchOS 7.

Apple:

The Apple Beta Software Program lets users try out pre-release software. The feedback you provide on quality and usability helps us identify issues, fix them, and make Apple software even better. Please note that since the public beta software has not yet been commercially released by Apple, it may contain errors or inaccuracies and may not function as well as commercially released software. Be sure to back up your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch and your Mac using Time Machine before installing beta software. Since Apple TV purchases and data are stored in the cloud, there’s no need to back up your Apple TV. Install the beta software only on non-production devices that are not business critical. We strongly recommend installing on a secondary system or device, or on a secondary partition on your Mac.

As a member of the Apple Beta Software Program, you’ll be able to enroll your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple TV or Apple Watch to access the latest public betas, as well as subsequent updates, directly from iOS Software Update, the Mac App Store or tvOS Software Update.

The iOS, iPadOS and macOS public betas come with the built-in Feedback Assistant app, which can be opened from the Home screen on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch or from the Dock on your Mac. The Feedback Assistant app is also available from the help menu of any app by selecting Send Feedback. If you’re running the tvOS public beta, you can submit feedback through the Feedback Assistant app on an enrolled iPhone, iPad or iPod touch. When you experience an issue or something does not work as expected, send your feedback directly to Apple with Feedback Assistant.

Always back up your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Mac before installing the public beta. Since Apple TV purchases and data are stored in the cloud, there’s no need to back up your Apple TV. To use a previously-released version of macOS or iOS, you can restore your device from the backup that you created before installing the public beta. Please note Apple Watch cannot be restored to previously-released OS versions once the public beta is installed.