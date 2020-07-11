Apple TV+ inks deal for ‘Snow Blind’ starring Jake Gyllenhaal

In a highly competitive six-way bidding war, Apple Studios has acquired “Snow Blind” with Jake Gyllenhaal set to star in the production.

Mike Fleming Jr for Deadline:

Gustav Möller (The Guilty) will make his English language directing debut. Script is being written by Patrick Ness, the author/scribe of A Monster Calls who is currently scripting Lord of the Flies for Warner Bros. and director Luca Guadagnino. Apple’s head of worldwide video’s Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht landed another hotly contested movie. [Firday marked] the Apple TV+ debut of the Aaron Schneider-directed Tom Hanks’s starrer Greyhound, and Apple Studios also landed the Antoine Fuqua-directed Will Smith starrer Emancipation, and the Martin Scorsese-directed Imperative-produced Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. They’ve also got on the TV side Masters of the Air, the limited WWII series exec produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and Playtone’s Hanks and Gary Goetzman.

MacDailyNews Take: Now, with Snow Blind, the wins for Apple TV+ keep piling up!

Those who can wrap their heads around Apple’s massive cash mountain and the company’s unparalleled ability to generate cash can clearly see who the winner will be.

The most talented producers, writers, directors, editors, actors, etc. are attracted to exactly what Apple has and makes in vast abundance: Cash. The king.

Like bears to honey, it’s happening already. — MacDailyNews, January 3, 2018