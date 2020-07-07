Apple CEO Tim Cook to testify before U.S. Congress on July 27th

Apple CEO Tim Cook, along with CEOs of Google parent Alphabet Inc., Amazon, and Facebook are set to testify July 27 before the U.S. House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee.

Jon Swartz for MarketWatch:

The hearing is part of the committee’s investigation of competition in the digital marketplace. Under House Rules, the CEOs — Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Apple’s Tim Cook, and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg — can appear virtually.

Reuters:

“As we have said from the start, their testimony is essential for us to complete this investigation,” Jerrold Nadler, the House judiciary panel chairman, and David Cicilline, the House antitrust subcommittee chairman, said in a statement. Lawmakers are expected to release a report on their antitrust investigation in the coming weeks. The U.S. Justice Department is also probing the big four tech platforms. Facebook and Amazon are also facing inquiries by the Federal Trade Commission, while U.S. states attorneys general are looking at Facebook and Google.

MacDailyNews Take: Last month Cicilline called the App Store policies “highway robbery” and said the company demands a “ransom” from developers.

Cicilline is obviously prone to hysterics and has no idea what Apple and their App Store provides to developers, including a safe, secure, highly lucrative distribution method to the richest personal computer, smartphone, and tablet demographics ever assembled.

Apple built the Mac. Apple built the iPhone. Apple built the iPad. Apple built the App Store. Apple created the most verdant ecosystem ever created for developers by far. Only the losers and those developers who can’t read and follow simple rules are whining incessantly.

If anything, Apple takes too little of a cut for all that the App Store provides developers.

We look forward to Apple CEO Tim Cook (or whatever lower level executive Apple decides to send to this latest D.C. charade) schooling Cicilline & Co. publicly. — MacDailyNews, June 21, 2020