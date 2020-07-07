iOS 14 code reveals Apple is working on QR Code payments for Apple Pay

Apple today released the second developer beta of iOS 14 with some small changes across the system. And, within the new code, 9to5Mac found a hidden feature in the Wallet app to allow users to utilize QR Code payments for Apple Pay.

Appel Pay, of course, allows users to make contactless, secure purchases in stores, in apps, and on the web. Users can also send and receive money from friends and family right in Messages. Apple Pay is a safer way to pay, and even simpler than using a physical card.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

We’ve managed to access this feature hidden in iOS 14 beta 2, and although it still doesn’t work, we can clearly see an image showing how it will work. Users will point the iPhone camera at a QR Code or traditional barcode to pay bills and other things with a card registered with Apple Pay. The opposite would also work, with users holding the iPhone in front of a scanner with a QR Code generated by the Wallet app. We can also say that there will be some kind of interaction with third-party apps, as this code was found in a public system API.

MacDailyNews Take: Anything that securely eliminates the need for an NFC reader to use Apple Pay is great news for Apple Pay!