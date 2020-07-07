Apple releases second developer betas for iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14, macOS Big Sur

Apple has released its second round of developer operating system betas, with new builds of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, tvOS 14, and watchOS 7 now available for download.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

This is the first set of revisions Apple is making to the operating systems since the first beta releases were issued on June 22, shortly after they were revealed during the WWDC keynote.

The latest betas and configuration profiles can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center, with subsequent changes available as over-the-air updates on enrolled devices.

Both iOS and iPadOS 14 make major changes to the Home screen and app interface, as well as refreshed elements of Messages and Safari, an overhaul of Siri’s interface, additions to Maps, Sound Recognition alerts, and the introduction of CarKey, among other changes.

The move to macOS Big Sur, also known as macOS 11, is the start in a shift to first-party silicon for Apple, but it has other changes that affect Intel Macs as well, including new elements for the interface and Safari upgrades.